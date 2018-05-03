Road closed following chemical spill after tanker overturns

A road has been closed after a chemical spill was caused when a tanker overturned earlier today.

Lake Road, near Houghton town centre, is currently closed to traffic between Nesham Place and the junction with the A690 following the incident this morning.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: "At around 10.18am today police received a report of a chemical spillage near Market Place, Houghton, after a tanker overturned.

"Police and the fire service are on the scene.

"Lake Road has been closed both ways between Nesham Place and the A690 junction while the clear-up operation takes place.

"There is not believed to be any wider danger to the public.

"Please follow @NorthumbriaPol for the latest."