Road closed as motorcyclist receives emergency roadside treatment in Durham

Police have closed a busy Durham road after a biker came off his motorbike.

The accident happened on the A167 northbound, at 3.15pm today.

A passer-by called for help, but an off-duty paramedic spotted the accident and provided CPR.

Police have closed the road in both directions between the Honest Lawyer pub and the Cock of the North Roundabout while the biker receives treatment.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called by a passer-by at 3.15pm with reports that a motorcyclist had come off his bike.

" An off duty paramedic was passing the scene and has been providing CPR."

The Great North Air Ambulance and other emergency vehicles are still at the scene,

The biker will be transferred to hospital when it is safe to do so.

An eyewitness said: "It looks like a motorcyclist has been knocked off their bike. There's multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

"The motorcyclist was receiving treatment in the road."

Diversions are now in place along the A690 to Nevilles Cross.

Durham Constabulary Tweeted: "The A167 is closed near Durham in both directions between the Honest Lawyer and the Cock of the North roundabout due to an RTC.

Traffic will be diverted via Browney Lane and along the A690 to Nevilles Cross."