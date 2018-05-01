Road charity funds boosted by night in memory of Lewis Knapp

Family and friends of a young man killed in a hit and run have gathered to raise funds in his memory.

Michelle Norton’s world was turned upside down when her son Lewis Knapp, from Boldon Colliery, was knocked down and left for dead on Anderson Street, South Shields, last April.

Lewis' mam Michelle Norton with cousin Lisa Brash

Lewis, affectionately known as Lewi to his family, had earlier been out enjoying Good Friday with his friends. He died in the early hours of the next morning from his injuries.

A year on from the tragedy, those who knew him came together to celebrate his life at a fundraising night in aid of charity RoadPeace North East.

The charity has supported Lewi’s family, including his mother Michelle Norton and his girlfriend Caitlyn Hardy, who he had planned to whisk away to Florida to propose.

The night, which took place at Hedworth Hall, South Shields, which featured a disco and auction led by Lisa Brash raised £2,500. A portion of the money will be used to help fulfil Lewi’s dream of taking Caitlyn to Florida.

I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who turned up. Michelle Norton

She will take the trip with his mam Michelle, where they will scatter his ashes.

Michelle said: “The night went down a storm and I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who turned up.

“It was lovely to see all his friends and it was an emotional night. There were tears but there was also laughter.

“I personally would like to thank everyone for coming and for all the lovely gifts that were donated for the night, especially Gill from Aesthetic Expert in South Shields who donated £400 of beauty treatment and the William Fox hotel who donated an overnight stay,

“Josh Hughes, who worked with our Lewis at Washington Metal Works, raised over £500 with the help of his colleagues.”

*Connor Emms, 21, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Newcastle Crown Court in January after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop after an accident, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.