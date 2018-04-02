RNLI warns of possible flooding at Roker seafront in Sunderland

A flood warning has been issued for Roker seafront in Sunderland as heavy rain falls today.

Volunteers are warning that people should stay away from the area ahead of tonight's high tide just before 6pm.

The wind and waves are likely to cause flooding at the beauty spot.

The Sunderland RNLI station posted a message on Facebook saying: "A flood warning has been issued for this afternoon's high tide (5:45pm on Monday 02 April) at Roker Seafront.

"Wind and wave conditions combined with the high tide are likely to cause flooding from wave overtopping throughout the period between 5pm and 6:30pm with the tides forecast to be higher than usual.

"We would like to ask people to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast."