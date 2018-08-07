‘RIP angel’ - Heartfelt tributes left after Sunderland woman, 23, dies

Scores of heartfelt tributes have been left to a young woman whose body was found close to a country lane in Sunderland.

Sunderland Coroner’s Office have confirmed that the body of 23-year-old Monique Moore was discovered in Nettles Lane, near the Hall Farm area, shortly after midday on Saturday.

Northumbria Police had previously said that they believe there to be “no third party involvement” in the incident and a report is being prepared for the city’s coroner.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

Floral tributes have been left at the spot where Monique’s body was discovered.

One read: “My darling Monique I will forever treasure you in my heart.

“You will always have a place in my heart.”

Another read: “Rest in peace beautiful. Can’t believe you have gone.

“RIP gorgeous.”

Emotional messages have been left on the Echo’s Facebook page to Monique, who lived in Rowell Close in the Ryhope area.

Lauren Clasper wrote: “R.I.P my little friend you’re going to be a massive miss.”

Julie Turner said: “This is just next to where I live so sad RIP x.”

Kim McAllister wrote: “Still can’t get my head around it, goodnight my friend hope you found peace.”

Lyndsey Richardson added: “Such a sad loss of a beautiful soul, fly high xxx.”

Tracy Dunn said: “Such sad news Rest in peace thoughts to her family and friends.”

Joyce Halliday added: “Such sad News... young life gone to soon R.I.P Angel x.”

Claire Wallace wrote: “God bless her family and friends, such sad news x.”

Emma Rowley added: “So sad. R.I.P young lady. Thinking of her family x.”

Donna Vickers wrote: “Such a beautiful girl inside and out.”

Iesha Cowley said: “R.I.P Monique my thoughts are with your family.”

Laura Ann Roffe added: “Absolutely devastated, such a lovely person, rest in peace xxx.”

Janet Gooch said: “Tragic. God bless you. RIP.”

And Natasha Humphreys wrote: “Rest in peace what a lovely girl.”

