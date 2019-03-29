REVIEW: Beauty and the Beast, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Sunderland Empire

Simply enchanting.

It was a privilege to be part of an audience treated to an evening of world class dance and theatre courtesy of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Birmingham Royal Ballet perform Beauty and the Beast

David Bintley's Gothic interpretation of the classic fairytale is a total triumph, with soaring birds, lavish costumes, comedic elements and exquisite exchanges between the leading characters.

It's the story of a vainglorious Prince transformed into a Beast destined to see out his days alone in his castle, a punishment for mistreating others. Only love can bring about his transformation. But before his reprieve comes rejection until, beguiled and becalmed by Belle, she sees the good in him.

It is not hard to see why this production is so acclaimed wherever it is performed. The rapturous ovations at its finale testament to how appreciative the audience were.

This was a magical evening, an occasion not to be missed. Indulge yourself.

* Beauty and the Beast runs until Saturday afternoon. Visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/birmingham-royal-ballet-beauty-and-the-beast/sunderland-empire/ for ticket details.