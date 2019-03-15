Revealed: The Best of Wearside Awards shortlist - find out who is still in the running for honours

Here is what you have all been waiting for.
The shortlist for this year’s Best of Wearside Awards has now been revealed.
A panel of judges met last week to decide on a shortlist of champions who are still in the running for a Best of Wearside Award.
We are now all set for the grand finale of this year’s competition, which aims to reward those unsung heroes who do fantastic work in the community.
Over the last few months, we have received so many incredible entries from people in all walks of life across Wearside and now our aim is to honour some truly deserving heroes.
This year’s awards have been backed by some fantastic sponsors - headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach, Calsonic Kansei, Audi, and Northern.
We thank them all for their fantastic backing.
This has been a wonderful year for competition entries and the judging panel had no easy task when it met to draw up a shortlist.
There were outstanding stories of achievement in every category and that’s down to the standard of people we have in our communities.
But eventually, the judges did manage to select a shortlist for each category.
Now we are gearing up to the final part of the competition, which will be to unveil our Best of Wearside champions, and we will do that in a grand finale at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 28.
Then after what is sure to be a fantastic night, we will bring you photographs, news and interviews in a supplement to be published in the Echo the following week.
SHORTLIST
Local Hero Award sponsored by the Sunderland Echo
Ken Robinson
Paige Hunter
Gill Dando
Green Champion of the Year sponsored by Stagecoach North East
Durham Cathedral Forest School
Broadway Junior School
Seaham High School
Dame Dorothy Primary School
Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by BGL Group
Sergio and Emma Petrucci
Ken Robinson
Southwick Community Primary School
Deano Franciosy
Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Echo
Sunderland RNLI Lifeboat Station
Street Care
Samaritans of Sunderland
Vicky Brown
Sporting Achievement of the Year Sunderland AFC
Thomas Ward
Joshua Waddell
Millie Hixon
Community Group sponsored by Calsonic Kansei
Amber’s Law
Youth Almighty Project
Pennywell Youth Project
Veterans in Crisis Sunderland
MelanomaMe
Community Champion Award sponsored by Gentoo
Kirsty McGurrell
Ryan Houston
Karen Wood
Karl Williamson
Student of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Echo
Daria Tyminska
Bridie Stoddart
Georgia Chisholm
Child of Achievement sponsored by Northern Quinn Lownie
Chanel Murrish
Finlay Anderson
Child of Courage sponsored by Wearside Audi
Miles McBurnie
Gray Crone
Corey Adey
Farid Elshahawy
Clayton James Strand
Luna Petrucci
Special Award sponsored by BGL Group