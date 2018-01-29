Revealed: The 17 South Tyneside businesses with a zero or one-star food hygiene rating

Have your say

These 17 South Tyneside restaurants, shops and takeaways have all been given zero or one-star at their last inspection.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

All 17 premises we have listed are listed in the database as being last inspected between February 2016 and December 2017.

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk