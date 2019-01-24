Retired Sunderland couple left shocked as car smashes into their garden

A retired Sunderland couple got a shock wake up call when a car smashed into their garden wall this morning.

James Ballantyne and partner Rosalyn Scott were at their home in Weardale Avenue, South Bents, when a Toyota MR2 careered into their garden.

A Toyota Yaris car which has crashed into the wall of a house in Wearmouth Drive, Sunderland.

The car hit Mr Ballantyne’s own Toyota Yaris but caused minimal damage, although the garden post and fence at the property have been wiped out.

The car is believed to have skidded on black ice in the run-up to the accident taking place.

Mr Ballantyne, 66, said: “It happened at about 8am today.

“I was in bed just about to get up and my partner was making breakfast when we heard a big crash.

“My car’s been bumped, a garden post has been knocked down and the gate has been destroyed.

“Thankfully the lad driving the car was OK. I think he was a bit shaken, but he wasn’t injured.

“His car has been quite badly damaged.”

It’s not the first time that the couple’s home has been crashed into.

Seven years ago a car smashed in the garage area of the property.

“There have been accidents before because it’s a bad corner,” said Mr Ballantyne.

“When the car crashed into the garage all those years ago it caused about £28,000 worth of damage.

“Hopefully this time everything is covered by my insurance.

“My partner asked the police if they could get the salt wagon to come around to grit the road and they were in the street a while after.”