Restaurant and homes plan approved for Whitburn

Plans for four homes and a restaurant in a village have been given the go ahead by councillors despite concerns over parking issues.

An application, submitted to South Tyneside Council, aims to revamp two shop fronts in Whitburn’s East Street alongside demolishing rear outbuildings to make way for homes and a car park.

The plans include a new restaurant at the former Whitburn Village Barn retail space with adjoining firm, Highly Efficient Heating Ltd, receiving a new shop front.

During council consultation, 23 neighbours objected to the plans over concerns new two-storey homes could impact the nearby Adolphus Street.

On June 18, the council’s planning committee heard speeches from objectors at South Shields Town Hall including three neighbours and the Whitburn Residents Association.

Concerns ranged from traffic oversaturation and impact on elderly residents and school children to disruptive construction work, dangerous parking and overshadowing.

One objector added the application could be split into two parts with many neighbours opposing the homes plan, rather than the proposed restaurant.

Whitburn and Marsden ward councillor, Peter Boyack, also called for the application to rejected after questioning the need for a new restaurant and stating the location was “unsuitable for homes”.

But committee member, Coun Gladys Hobson, said shop works were “desperately needed” adding new terraced homes would match the area alongside providing on site parking.

“I would have thought the residents would have welcomed looking at a nice row of terraced houses rather than a derelict yard,” she said.

Coun Geraldine Kilgour told the committee that construction issues would be monitored by building control and that many concerns raised by objectors failed to fall under planning law.

Coun Anne Hetherington also explained that the new homes were not included in the Whitburn Conservation Area adding, “I don’t see any reason why we can reject this application”.

After discussion, councillors voted in favour of the plans which are subject to several conditions limiting disruption to residents.

Construction, demolition or deliveries can only take place between 8am-6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday with Sunday and Bank Holidays excluded.

The restaurant would also be open between 9am-11pm with conditions limiting cooking odour and noise to nearby homes.

When works are completed, each new home will have its own driveway and a 15-space car park and cycle stands will be provided for the site and general public.

