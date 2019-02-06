ResQ call centre worker Kathryn praised for saving elderly customer

A call centre worker has been hailed a life-saver after an elderly customer had a sudden seizure while on the other end of the phone.

Kathryn Fisher, who works at ResQ call centre in Seaham, has been commended for preventing a ‘potentially life-threatening disaster’ after her quick actions ensured an elderly customer received vital care.

ResQ call centre worker Kathryn Fisher is presented with a gift by Senior team manager Neil Ross.

While on a call to the man, Kathryn became concerned for his welfare as he began to sound increasingly and worryingly unwell.

Suddenly the line went dead and Kathryn knew instantly she had to call for medical help.

The 35-year-old, who only started at the company six months ago, said: “I was working on an outbound campaign on the phone to the customer and it became apparent that he was quite unwell.

“I have had first aid training and I knew there was something that wasn’t quite right with him.

Kathryn has been commended for her potentially life-saving actions

“I asked him if he wanted to continue or take a break and he said he was ok to continue the call and then all of a sudden the line just went dead.

“Right then I knew I couldn’t just continue on another call.

“I spoke to my manager and got permission to call 111 who sent an ambulance to the man.”

Kathryn later discovered the elderly caller had suffered a serious seizure and her quick actions ensured he received the vital care he needed.

“After I spoke to 111, I went back to my normal duty. It was playing on my mind, so I gave him a courtesy call later that day,” said Kathryn, who lives in Easington Colliery.

“He’d had a seizure and he said if it wasn’t for the quick actions of myself and the paramedics something serious could have happened.

“He’s an elderly gentleman and he lives on his own. He couldn’t thank me enough, he said I was an angel.”

In her job, Kathryn makes between 200 and 300 calls a day but on this occasion she says she knew instantly there was something seriously wrong.

Kathryn added: “I just had a feeling that this man was really poorly and I didn’t feel confident leaving it.

“He was gasping for breath, he said he was OK to continue but by the way he was talking I knew something was wrong.”

Her boss, Neil Ross, senior team manager at ResQ, has praised Kathryn for her actions which went ‘above and beyond’.

He said: “If it wasn’t for Kathryn thinking on her own two feet that could potentially have led to a life-threatening disaster for that customer.

“From our point of view we are very, very proud of Kathryn, we are proud as a punch to have her working with us.

“Kathryn is a massive asset to us.”