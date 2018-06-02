Residents urged to have their say on masterplan for future of village

Have your say

Residents in an East Durham village are being urged to have their say on proposals which could shape the future of their community.

Durham County Council is holding a series of public consultation events ahead of preparing a masterplan for the future of Horden.

Oliver Sherratt, head of direct services and Coun June Clark taking part in a clean-up in Horden last year.

It will provide a range of potential options for delivering improvements in housing and the environment.

Coun Kevin Shaw, cabinet member for housing and assets at Durham County Council, said: “We have already received a lot of positive feedback in response to the work we have been doing in Horden but now we are keen to hear what residents would like to happen next.

“Their views will be important in shaping the masterplan which could provide a range of options for delivering improvements should external funding be available following many years of lack of investment by central government.”

A public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, June 5, at Horden Social Welfare Centre, Seventh Street, from 1pm to 7pm.

Drop-in sessions will also be held on:

•Tuesday, June 12, 9.30am to 12.30pm at the One Point Family Centre, Ocean View.

•Wednesday, June 13, 10am to noon at The Ark, Sunderland Road.

•Wednesday, June 20, 5pm to 7pm at Horden Salvation Army, Dene Street.

•Thursday, June 21, 9am to noon at Horden Hub House, 54 Seventh Street.

•Tuesday, June 26, 9.30am to 12.30pm at Horden Youth and Community Centre.

•Sunday, July 1, noon to 2pm –at Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Welfare Park.

Alternatively, visit: www.durham.gov.uk/consultation between Monday, June 4 and Thursday, July 5.