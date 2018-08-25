Residents in shock after suspected stabbing incident in Sunderland

Residents have spoken of their shock after five people were arrested following a suspected stabbing in a Sunderland community.

Just after 1am today police received a report that a man had been assaulted in Hylton Road in the city, close to the roundabout with Holborn Road.

Hylton Road in Sunderland.

Officers attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries that were "consistent with a stabbing".

Blood has been seen outside a flat door close to a row of shops in Hylton Road.

Witnesses say a row of shops were cordoned off by police, as was a house opposite.

The tape has since been taken down.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and three women have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody and are assisting officers with the ongoing investigation.

Police are now keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.

One woman who owns a shop in Hylton Road said: "I couldn't get in this morning because everywhere had been taped off by the police.

"I saw the blood on the doorstep, which is quite frightening. It's not what you expect to happen.

"I heard that a knife has been found close by.

"The police to be fair to them called me to say I could get back into the shop a while ago.

"It's shocking that this has happened and you hope the man is OK."

A man who lives close to where the incident happened said: "There were loads of police about this morning.

"There's not much happened here since the Post Office was robbed a few years ago.

"You just wonder what exactly went on last night."

One man told the Echo: "I use the Post Office there and when I went this morning it was closed.

"I realised immediately it hadn't been robbed as the shutters were down and it was all taped off around the Post Office and the first one or two shops.

"Police vehicles were in the lay-by at the shops and one was parked across the street with more tape and a small yellow 'Forensic' No 2."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 61 250818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.