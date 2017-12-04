Residents brave wintry weather to see Fulwell Christmas lights switch on

A councillor has paid tribute to her community after crowds braved the wintry elements to see the Fulwell Christmas lights switch on.

The area’s Labour Councillor, Coun Margaret Beck praised residents for their community spirit after they turned out in force to see the festive light switch on event on Friday.

Dunston Brass Band entertained crowds. Members are pictured with the Sunderland Mayor Coun Doris McKnight.

Despite the snow and bitterly cold conditions, families were not deterred from enjoying the occasion, which saw the area’s new tree and illuminations turned on to mark the start of the festive period.

Coun Beck said: “It was really great to see the interest in this event from Fulwell residents who turned out on an awful night to see the tree lit up.

“The tree and illuminations are new to Fulwell and were brought about by co-operation between different parts of the community.

“The tree and illuminations were paid for by an SIB Grant to Fulwell and Sea Road Traders from Sunderland North Area Committee as part of their ‘Raising Aspirations’ fund.

Crowds turned out in force to see the lighs switched on in Fulwell.

“After years of not having a tree in Fulwell, it was great to see this come to fruition.

“Fulwell is finding that by co-operating among groups such as the local traders, Friends of Fulwell, Fulwell Community Library, the police and other local organisations and local councillors, much has been achieved.

“On the night we were delighted to welcome the Mayor, Councillor Doris McKnight, and her consort Keith, along with councillors Foster, Howe and Wilson, and all of whom have been helpful in procuring the money to stage this event.”

During the evening refreshments were provided by Sainsbury’s and mulled wine was served by volunteers from Fulwell Community Library.

Coun Beck added: “We had a brass band from Dunston who not only came out on terrible roads but provided us with first class Christmas music.

“Because of the conditions we invited the revellers back into the library and many of the children took books away with them.

“Friends of Fulwell and Fulwell Community Library intend to build on the community spirit shown in Fulwell with events staged in 2018 and Facebook comments received seem to show that we have started well.

“Thanks are due to all those who came and those who were prevented from coming by the weather conditions.”