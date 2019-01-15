Rescue teams scrambled after concern for man spotted in sea off Sunderland

A man was taken into the care of the emergency services after he was spotted in the water off Seaburn Beach.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), along with volunteers from Sunderland RNLI, were called out at 11.16am today following reports of someone in the sea off Seaburn.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to help other emergency services earlier on today. Photo by SSVLB.

They had been alerted by the police after a man was spotted in the water near Roker Pier.

However, the rescue teams were stood down after he was brought to safety by Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

In a joint statement, the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and SSVLB said: "We were called out this morning along with our colleagues to reports of a person in the water at Seaburn Beach.

"We were stood down prior to proceeding, as the incident had been resolved by the police and ambulance service."