The city’s RNLI volunteers and Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams were alerted to a spot at Ryhope at around 9.15pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 27, with the North East Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) also called in.

It was the fourth call out for the Wearside teams within the day, with two of those incidents in the city centre, at 7.40am and 4.35pm.

Photos shared by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team following the incident at Ryhope.

A spokesperson for the Sunderland Coastguard said: "Putting to use our local knowledge we accessed the cliff path and located the casualty within minutes of being on scene.

"Rope rescue equipment was deployed and the casualty was then safely recovered to the top of the cliff.

"At the cliff top we then began an assessment and casualty care, shortly joined by the Hart team from North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

"The casualty remained in their care to be transferred to hospital.

"Our Senior Coastal Officer also attended this incident. "

A spokesperson for the RNLI team added: “It was a busy day for our volunteer crew with three call outs taking place within 13 hours.

“The latest call out of the day came as the volunteer crew were washing the boat and equipment down after a two hour long training session at sea.

"The Coastguard requested the launch of our D class to support Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team following reports of a man falling down cliffs near Ryhope.

"Thankfully as our volunteers were arriving at the scene.

"Coastguard officers were able to assist the man to safety at the top of the cliff.

"Once it was confirmed that the casualty and all emergency service personnel were clear of the clifftops our volunteers were stood down and cleared to return to station.

"Thankfully our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard were able to locate and quickly assist the casualty to safety.

"It has been an extremely busy day for our team of volunteers with many of them attending three call outs, one training session alongside their full-time occupation and time at home with their families."

The teams issued a reminder in a coastal emergency, people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

