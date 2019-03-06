Reports 400 jobs under threat at Nissan plant 'extremely concerning' says Sunderland MP

A Wearside MP says that reports claiming Nissan could cut 400 jobs are "extremely concerning".

Sky News reported yesterday that the Japanese car firm's proposals would see the number of shifts on a production line at the company's Sunderland plant making Qashqai and Leaf vehicles reduced from three to two.

Nissan's Sunderland plant.

If the car manufacturing giant goes ahead with the plans it could put 400 jobs in Sunderland under threat.

A Nissan spokesman said in response: “Nissan does not comment on rumours or speculations”".

Following the report, MP for Washington and Sunderland West Sharon Hodgson tweeted: "If true, these plans are extremely concerning and I know many of my constituents will understandably be hugely worried.

"At the moment they are just rumours and speculation, and I am doing all I can to find out more information."

The Unite union is said to be seeking clarification from Nissan on the situation today.

The report comes after Nissan announced it would not make its new X-Trail model in Sunderland last month.

The firm said that the decision had been taken for "business reasons" affected by rules on diesel engines and reduced sales but said uncertainty around Brexit was "not helping".

The news was a blow to the near 7,000-strong workforce at the car firm's Wearside plant, which produces around 2,000 cars a day and has been active since 1986.

Nissan had previously announced in 2016 that the next-generation X-Trail for the European market would be built on Sunderland, where it already makes the Qashqai, Juke, Q30, Note and the zero-emission electric Leaf.



Instead, the X-Trail will now be produced at its Kyushu plant in Japan.