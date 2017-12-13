Renewed appeal for missing woman who could be in Durham

Police who are concerned for the welfare of a missing 39-year-old woman say she could be in Durham.

Theresa Cook, who is from Carlisle, was seen in Durham on November 17.

She has not been seen since.

Today’s appeal follows a similar plea nearly a fortnight ago.

She is described as a slim, white female, 5ft 4”, with shoulder-length hair.

Officers believe she could be in Durham, but could also have travelled back to Carlisle.

Officers say they would like anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch with Cumbria Police via 101.