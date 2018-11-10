Remembering Sunderland’s fallen with school poppy project

A Sunderland school community has created a beautiful tribute to the fallen.

With help from the Parent Group, Highfield Academy has created displays to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War, both inside and outside of school.

Highfield Academy parents group and pupils unveil the poppy display.

Melanie Davies, head at the Fordfield Road school, said the children in Year 6 have even made 100 soldier silhouettes, each wearing a poppy.

She said: “We teach the children the importance of remembrance and respect and with the help of our committed Parent Group, who have made lots of poppies and helped our children create the wonderful display at the front of our school.

“We will remember all of those who have lost their lives to keep us safe.”

Related content: Sunderland’s Roll of Honour remembers the fallen soldiers of First World War

We teach the childen the importance of remembrance and respect Melanie Davies

She said the soldier silhouettes all adorn the walls in the corridor and have caught the eye of everyone who sees them, leading to lots of interesting discussions.

The headteacher said: “Year 6 have also been learning about the purpose of the poppy and the symbolism around it. They have made lots of different poppies which have

been displayed all around our school ground to mark the centenary.”

The younger children in Year 1 also learned about Remembrance Day.

As well as making poppy biscuits the children also learned a poem about remembrance.