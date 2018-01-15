Region prepares for cold snap as ice, snow and wind forecast for North East

Met Office forecasters have issued a number of weather warnings for the coming days - with snow and ice forecast for across the North East

There are four separate Yellow warnings covering the region, with the first due to come into force this afternoon.

Warnings for snow and ice are forecast from 3pm on Monday to 6pm on Wednesday, and 4am on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

An additional snow warning will come into force at 6pm on Wednesday, currently estimated to run until 8am on Thursday.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment said: "A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"Across parts of the north, a spell of persistent and perhaps heavy snow may develop."

Temperatures will head towards freezing over the coming days, with sub-zero temperatures currently on the agenda for the weekend.

According to Met Office guidance, a Yellow warning means that severe weather is possible and could affect you.

There is also a Yellow warning for wind covering the region, overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.