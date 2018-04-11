Redz is crowned Sunderland Echo Chippy of the Year for third time in a row

Redz has battered the opposition for the third time.

The Washington Galleries outlet has been named the Sunderland Echo’s Chip Shop of the Year for the third year in a row - to the delight of boss George Redford.

There were some fantastic fish and chip shop operators and we really did not expect to win this year. George Redford

“We are absolutely elated,” he said.

“To have entered three times and won three times is an amazing feeling.”

To George, the fact the title is the result of a public vote makes the win extra special.

“It is voted for by the public and we have had people coming in to the shop to vote, people who have travelled from far and wide.”

Running a successful business is often a family affair and Redz is no different.

“I couldn’t have done it without my wife Wendy, our son Brad and our dedicated staff,” said George.

“And I would also like to thank all our lovely customers who voted for our shop.

“We have a lot of regular customers that come in, some of them three to five times a week.

“I think it is down to quality. It is about the quality of our fish and chips and the fresh batter.”

George prides himself on running a green business, too: “Thanks to the team at Florigo for our fantastic frier,” he said.

“It is a state-of-the art bit of kit which has efficiency pans that reduce our carbon footprint.”

George is delighted to have been named Sunderland’s favourite chippy in the face of some pretty stiff opposition.

“I would just like to say this was a particularly tough year,” he said.

“There were some fantastic fish and chip shop operators and we really did not expect to win this year.”