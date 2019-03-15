Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Evelyn, age 3 and Francis, age 5. Picture: Alexandra Evelyn.

Red Nose Day in Sunderland: Your pictures of little fundraisers doing their bit for Comic Relief

You have been donning red noses, colourful clothes and trying out crazy hairstyles in the name of a good cause.

Thousands of people across the country have been doing their bit for Comic Relief, and dozens of you have dressed up to mark Red Nose Day. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your outrageous outfits and fundraising fancy dress.

Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Caroline. Picture: Amy Craik.
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Caroline. Picture: Amy Craik.
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Melinda. Picture: Amy Craik.
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Melinda. Picture: Amy Craik.
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Jorgie and Jonson Smith, ages 5 and 6. Picturre: Amy Donkin.
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Jorgie and Jonson Smith, ages 5 and 6. Picturre: Amy Donkin.
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Amy, age 9. Picture: Annemarie Drennan.
Red Nose Day in Sunderland. Amy, age 9. Picture: Annemarie Drennan.
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 12