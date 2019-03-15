Red Nose Day in Sunderland: Your pictures of little fundraisers doing their bit for Comic Relief

Thousands of people across the country have been doing their bit for Comic Relief, and dozens of you have dressed up to mark Red Nose Day. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your outrageous outfits and fundraising fancy dress.
View more
You have been donning red noses, colourful clothes and trying out crazy hairstyles in the name of a good cause.
Thousands of people across the country have been doing their bit for Comic Relief, and dozens of you have dressed up to mark Red Nose Day. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your outrageous outfits and fundraising fancy dress.