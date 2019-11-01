Red Door South Shields opening: Joe McElderry tweets good luck wishes to Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall ahead of big night
Singing star Joe McElderry has sent his best wishes to fellow South Shields X-Factor winner Jade Thirlwall ahead of opening night at her new bar.
Red Door, formerly Amari Beach, in Ocean Road, South Shields, opens to the public from 5pm on Saturday, November 2.
The new bar, which is owned by Jade and operated by Red Door, has seen a £500,000 investment and created 15 new jobs, with more on their way.
The singer said she loved her home town, which offered a “great night out,” and she wanted to invest in the economy and bring “something different”.
Joe was among a number of VIPs, along with Jade’s bandmates Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Newcastle player Andy Carroll, who got invited to an early opening last weekend.
It was also a celebration to mark the end of the North East leg Little Mix’s LM5 Tour, which saw the group perform three nights at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.
Tweeting ahead of a VIP night ahead of opening to the general public, he said: “Was great to see @RDSouthShields last week! Which opens tonight! congrats Jade @LittleMix .”
Signature drinks you can look out for at Red Door include the Breaking Badass which is flambéed, the Gin Zombie which has three types of gin instead of rum and the Strawberry and Rhubarb Martini, which is a twist on the Pornstar Martini.
Jade also owns the upstairs House of Diamonds site and there are plans to turn that into a nightclub next year.