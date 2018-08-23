Record year of results for Sunderland school

A Sunderland school is celebrating another year of record results on GCSE day.

Following a great set of A-level results last week, Southmoor Academy's teachers and students are celebrating the school's best ever GCSE results.

Southmoor Academy students celebrating. From left: Eve Crosby, Megan Simmons, Faith Prudy and Ellie McCormick.

The Ryhope Road school has seen significant improvements across all key areas.

The percentage of students achieving a grade 4 or above in English and Maths rose from 57% to 66% and those gaining a grade 5 or above in these two subjects rose from 37% to 45%.

In English one in three students achieved the highest grades, 7-9, and science showed a similar strong performance with standard pass grades for two sciences rising from 54% to 70%.

New CEO of Southmoor Academy Trust, Steve Garrett, said, "I must admit we were a bit nervous with the new grading system coming in and the government promising to make GCSEs harder. So for us to achieve such dramatic improvement building on existing strong results is a really pleasing outcome."

Amid the statistics there were many stories of individual triumph, including two students Tyreke Holness and Megan Simmons, who are among the elite in the country gaining seven grade 9s each.

Tyreke got seven 9s, one 8, one 7, an A* and an A and Megan got seven 9s, two 8s, and A* and an A.

Other youngsters celebrating included Callum Macleod who got three 9s, three 8s, one 7, two 6s and an A, Roop-Anand Kang, who got two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, two 6s and an A* and Louis James, who got six 9s, two 8s, an A* and an A.

Eve Crosby clinched two 9s, two 8s, one 5 and two As, Ellie McCormick got seven 8s, one 7 and one 5 and Faith Prudy got one 8, four 7s, one six, two As and a distinction.