Recognise any of this? Sunderland police try to trace owners of suspected stolen items

Beat bobbies have gathered together a host of items in a bid to find out who is their true owner.

Police investigating a series of thefts in Sunderland have released photographs of some of the suspected stolen goods which have been seized.

CDs have been recovered by police following reports of a series of car break ins in the Fulwell area.

It follows a number of reports of thefts from vehicles in the Sea Road area of Fulwell in recent weeks when thieves have targeted unlocked cars and vans, many of which have had valuables on display.

As part of ongoing inquiries, police visited an address in the street and found a hoard of items believed to have been stolen.

Among the items seized is a distinctive gold ring, sunglasses, camera equipment, satchels, a DVD holder with discs and a tool box.

Police are now keen for members of the public who believe any of the items belong to them to come forward and claim the items, as well as assist with the investigation.

Acting Inspector Louise McClennan, of Northumbria Police, has urged residents living in the area to remain vigilant and take extra care when leaving their vehicles unattended.

She added: “I would like to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked when left unattended, even if it’s just for a moment.

“It will only take an extra second, but it will help deter thieves.

“These opportunistic criminals often go from vehicle to vehicle, trying the door handles, to see if they can take advantage.

Books, jewellery and sunglasses have been recovered by police.

“If the door is locked, they often then just move on to the next vehicle.

“Our message is simple; do not make yourself an easy target, and if you see anything suspicious, please contact police.”

Anyone with information, or who believe any of the items seized belong to them, should contact 101 quoting reference 333 080818 or email sarah.mclaren.8448@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

*Two men aged 26 and 39 have been charged with attempted theft in connection with the investigation and are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside next month.

Acting Inspector Louise McClennan.

Sea Road in Fulwell.

Northumbria Police believes these bags may have been stolen.