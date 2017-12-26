Readers responds in their thousands to Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal

Wearsiders have once again shown that they really do know the true meaning of Christmas.

The Echo Toy Appeal was launched in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz, with the support of our designated drop- off points across the city – and you responded by donating more than 3,600 gifts.

Trish Hownam, of Morrisons Doxford Park, with Shannon Crowder, of Hope 4 Kidz.

This means that thanks to you thousands of children woke on Christmas Day to a sack full of presents.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “We have been left speechless. People’s response has been fabulous.

“We are simply astounded not just by the number but the quality of gifts given.”

Sunderland Echo managing editor Gavin Foster added: “Once again the generosity of our readers is astonishing. Each year we launch the appeal and hope that our readers will dig deep to help those less fortunate.

Ryan Watson, of Virgin Money, Fawcett Street, with Shannon Crowder, of Hope 4 Kidz.

“We cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.

“In what are still very tough times, our readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate and to give youngsters something special this Christmas.

“We applaud you all.”