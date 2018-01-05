Readers hit out at rubbish dumped in Sunderland

Yobs are continuing to dump rubbish around beauty spots in Sunderland.

Our pictures show piles of waste left on country paths and cycleways over the Christmas and New Year period.

Rubbish dumped in a cycle path in Ryhope.

Bags of clothing, food containers and other items were dropped just off Shepherd Way, near James Steel Park, in Washington, while similar waste was left in Ryhope and a cycle path at North Hylton close to the banks of the Wear.

Another member of the public contacted us after being disgusted at the current state of a pond in Castletown Dene.

Our Clean Streets campaign is calling on readers to do their bit to keep Sunderland a clean, welcoming and friendly place for people to live, work and visit.

But some people are clearly not getting the message.

Cans and bottles left on a country path in North Hylton, Sunderland.

The reader who captured these pictures hit out at the “deplorable rubbish”.

He said: “It is not the council’s fault but the morons who have no respect for their community.

“Throw the book at them - zero tolerance - catch a few and name and shame them.

“The pile of rubbish left in Ryhope contains insulation which could be dangerous.

Rubbish left strewn across a frozen Castletown Dene pond in Sunderland.

“It should be investigated to see if the perpetrators can be identified.

“The second is on the Coast to Coast cycle path as you approach Sunderland just up from the Shipwrights.

“I ride this route on a regular basis.

“What a great advert for Sunderland as many from outside the area complete the Coast to Coast ride each year.

Clean Streets.

“I would suggest to our councillors that they get out of their offices, get on a bike and take a trundle down the C2C from Washington and see the deplorable rubbish for themselves.

“Again, not their fault but if the place is clean there is a better chance of keeping it that way.”

The reader added: “The rubbish near James Steel Park, this lot has appeared in last six days and contains paperwork with names and addresses in.

“I hope this can heighten the clean up process and maybe jog somebody’s memory to try and track down the filthy rats who did this.” If you spot rubbish dumped in your community call us on 0191 501 7326 or email copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk.