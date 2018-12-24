Readers’ generosity brings thousands of disadvantaged children a happier Christmas as Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal smashes record

Wearsiders are record-breakers and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for responding with such generosity to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal.

The appeal was launched in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz with the support of our designated drop- off points across the city – and you responded by donating more than 4,000 gifts.

Paradis Venus and Rebecca Ainslie, from Arriva Doxford, with Shannon Crowder

This means that thanks to you thousands of children in need will wake on Christmas Day to a sack full of presents.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “It is fantastic to see how generous people are this time of year.

“It astounds me how many gifts are donated and the value of those gifts.

“These gifts will make a huge difference to those families who may not otherwise be able to celebrate Christmas.”

Rachel Kieth, Caitlin Hewitt, Devon Thompson, from Hays Travel in Vine Place, with Shannon Crowder, from Hope 4 Kidz.

Sunderland Echo managing editor Gavin Foster added: “Once again the generosity of our readers is astonishing. Each year we launch the appeal and hope that our readers will dig deep to help those less fortunate.

“We cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.

“In what are still very tough times, our readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate to give youngsters something special this Christmas.

“We applaud you all.”

Lindsay Capeling, from Washington Hub, with Shannon Crowder, from Hope 4 Kidz.

Thanks also to all the business across the city who agree to act as drop-off points, without your help the appeal would not be possible.

Jeff Williams, Neil Thornton, Cliff Rudling, from Morrisons Doxford Park, with toys for the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal 2018

Lynne Irving, from Sainsbury's Washington, with Shannon Crowder

Kelly Sinclair and Chris earl, from Sainsbury's Fulwell, with Shannon Crowder