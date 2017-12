We missed out on a white Christmas Day, but snowfall across the region has added to the festive feeling as the North East enjoys the last of 2017.

While those travelling today may be less happy with the weather, readers have been out snapping snowy scenes. Please feel free to send us yours.

Picture by Adrian Potts, Sunderland

The Rossmere pub in Hartlepool amid a flurry of snow, by Paul Gale

Ketih Scott sent in this picture of Thomas Selby Vickers, 11, enjoying the snow in Easington Village

The bandstand in Barnes Park, Sunderland, looking like a vintage Christmas card scene, by Kevin Finlay

Ian Harper captured the snow falling in Hendon, Sunderland

Tweeted to us by Veronica @LadyVee67