Working parents on Universal Credit now have more time to submit childcare claims

The extra time aims to be more flexible for working parents (Photo: Shutterstock)

The government has announced that “working parents and guardians will be given weeks of extra time to apply to be reimbursed for their childcare costs”.

This is what you need to know.

Extra time

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that those claiming the childcare element of Universal Credit will get an extra month to report their costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government says that the extension “provides parents with more flexibility and could help claimants with two or more children avoid losing out on more than £1,100 per month”.

Minister for employment, Mims Davies, said, “Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done, and that’s before something unexpected happens like a trip to the hospital or having to stay late at work.

“We are determined to support families to balance work-life and parenthood. Allowing an extra month-long assessment period for people to report their childcare costs means people shouldn’t have to worry about missing out on crucial payments they are entitled to.”

How to submit childcare costs

Costs can be reported online and those in work claiming Universal Credit can apply for up to £646.35 per month if they have one child and up to £1,108.40 for two or more children.

You qualify for Universal Credit childcare costs if you, or both you and your partner:

Are in paid work or have accepted an offer of paid workPay for childcare for the relevant child or young person

When you first claim Universal Credit childcare costs, you’ll need to provide the following information about your childcare payments for each child:

The full name and registration number of the childcare providerThe full contact details of the childcare provider, including address, phone number and manager’s nameThe address where the child is being looked afterThe full cost of your childcareInformation if you share your childcare responsibilities with someone else, for example an ex-partner, you must report what arrangements you have made

You’ll be able to report childcare costs and provide proof you’ve paid by signing into your Universal Credit account.