Video captures chilling moment WWII ventriloquist's doll appears to blink

A man is convinced his creepy antique ventriloquist's doll is haunted after footage showed it blinking and moving its mouth.

Michael Diamond, 48, was given Mr Fritz - made by a prisoner at a German World War II camp - earlier this year.

Is it a supernatural phenomenon or a Halloween hoax? You decide...

He noticed the door to the 1940s doll's glass display cabinet kept opening up at night so set up a GoPro camera to film over two evenings.

Mr Diamond was left spooked when he captured the door opening and the doll's mouth and eyes moving - despite nobody being around.

'Weird feeling'

Mr Diamond, from Liverpool, was so unnerved he has now secured the cabinet in his home with a chain, and covered it with a blanket.

The entertainer, who collects unusual artefacts, said: "When I first watched the video back I had a weird feeling in my stomach.

“I wasn’t completely surprised because what has been happening with the door. At least once or twice a week I noticed the door kept coming off its latch.

"I decided to set up the camera for fun just to see if anything would happen. When something actually did I got a weird feeling in my gut, it’s hard to describe.

“I was really taken back by it and I did have a strange feeling. I wouldn’t say I’m scared of Mr Fritz but I am wary of it.”

Mr Diamond travels the country performing stunts with his museum full of weird collectors items like taxidermy animals, spiritual props, skulls and ancient weaponry.

A piece of WWII history

Mr Fritz is understood to have been made by an American prisoner at Stalag II-B, a German World War II camp, now in the town of Czarne in Poland.

Mr Diamond believes the prisoner worked as a ventriloquist before being taken prisoner.

Mr Fritz was apparently taken to America after the end of the war, was owned by an antiques shop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and then came to the UK.

Mr Diamond keeps Mr Fritz in what he calls his ‘freak room’ at the family home where he stores all of his collector items.

He has owned the dummy for a few months after he was given it by a local militaria collector in July.

He set up the camera on September 19 and 20.

Mr Diamond said: “The door was being opened once or twice a week and I knew it was strange. You can see on the first night the door swing open.

“On the next night you can see the eyes move before the door opens and again afterwards. The eyes flicker and his mouth moves up and down slightly.

“My wife and daughter both hate it. I get why people don’t like it and think it might be scary but I’m not intimidated by it.

Unexplained?

“I want to give it a permanent home. I get emotionally attached to my collections. What’s the explanation is the one million dollar question isn’t it?

“I have no idea myself. I don’t even know where to start. There are no open windows in the room and no airflow. The door is on a latch so shouldn’t just swing open.