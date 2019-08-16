This is how to get a well paid job without going to university

There are plenty of alternatives to university (Photo: Shutterstock)

While exam results can feel like the be-all and end-all for school pupils, those with a little more life experience know that As aren't everything.

If you haven't made the grade or have decided that university isn't for you, there are still plenty of exciting job options out there for those without degrees - here are some of the best paid alternative routes.

Do an apprenticeship

An apprenticeship combines studying and practical, full-time work together, providing you with a salary as you train in your chosen field.

Those who complete an apprenticeship gain a nationally recognised qualification which will set them up well for future success, and it allows you to avoid the pressure of struggling with tuition fees.

There are a huge variety of apprenticeship qualifications to undertake, including marketing, finance, journalism, accounting and engineering.

Get an entry-level job

Some well-known companies, including IBM and Penguin Random House, no longer insist on candidates having a degree for some of the roles they offer, providing school leavers with an entry-level pathway into major organisations.

Taking a gap year can equip you with many valuable skills that will impress potential employers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Many businesses offer internal training programmes to help employees progress through the ranks and develop their skills - all while getting paid.

It's a great way to kick-start your career if you're keen to dive straight into the world of work.

Learn new skills abroad

While you are young and have fewer long-term commitments, consider taking the opportunity to explore the world.

Taking a gap year can equip you with many valuable skills that will impress potential employers, with the experience teaching you everything from independence and self-sufficiency, to organisational and communication skills.

Apprenticeships combines studying and full-time work (Photo: Shutterstock)

Volunteering, working in a foreign country or learning a new language are just a few of the things you can get involved with during your travels.

Start your own business

Those who are keen for a challenge may enjoy unleashing their entrepreneurial flair and trying their hand at starting their own business. Evidence suggests launching a business young could pay off in dividends.