The RSPCA wants to identify a man who dumped a bag of kittens in a toilet - do you recognise him?

The RSPCA is hunting a man caught on CCTV dumping a bag of kittens in a Wetherspoons pub in a copycat incident, after four were abandoned last year.

The above footage shows the hoodie-wearing man walking casually into the pub holding a bag and bounding up the steps to the bar.

He then makes his way to the gents’ loos at the back of the pub before emerging moments later without the bag. He appears to rush through The Ritz pub in Lincoln before leaving.

Hours later a shocked staff member discovered the bag in the toilets and found four terrified kittens inside.

CCTV at the pub showed the man entering at 7pm on 28 June this year.

Shockingly, it was the second time kittens had been found dumped in the toilet of the pub after four were found in a bag last March.

The latest kittens – three female and one male – were taken in by the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Deborah Scotcher, who is investigating the case, said, "The man can be seen entering The Ritz pub in Lincoln High Street with his hood up carrying a bag that bears a striking resemblance to the bag the kittens were found in.

"He is then seen on cameras in the Wetherspoons pub making his way through to the toilets. He later emerges no longer carrying the bag.

"These kittens were far too young to be away from their mum and it was touch and go as to whether they'd survive but I'm really pleased that they all pulled through thanks to the dedication of our fosterer who hand-reared them and fed them round the clock."

"The CCTV footage clearly shows a man enter the pub, trying to obscure his face from the cameras by using his hand and putting his hood up," Scotcher went on.

"We believe this man can help with our investigation so we'd urge him - or anyone who recognises him - to get in touch with us."