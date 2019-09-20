This shocking photo shows why you should always sleep with your bedroom door closed

Firefighters urge people to shut themselves in while they are sleeping as it could potentially save your life (Photo: Shutterstock)

People who leave their bedroom door open when they go to sleep are at greater risk if there is a fire, a fire service has warned, using an alarming image to hammer their point home.

US firefighters who were called to a house fire in New Fairfield, Connecticut last week have released an image revealing the damage the blaze caused to a bedroom door in the property.

'Very little damage'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firefighters took photos showing the significant fire damage to the front side of the bedroom door, as well as an image of the door taken from inside the room.

On the outside, the white door is severely blackened, while the interior image makes it look relatively untouched, showing just a small out of damage around the frame.

The crew have shared the image on Facebook, in an effort to urge people to shut themselves in while they are sleeping, as it could potentially save lives

Keeping your bedroom door shut at night could potentially save your life (Photo: Facebook/Town Of New Fairfield's Fire Marshal's Office)

The Facebook post reads, "This morning members of New Fairfield’s Fire Departments along with mutual aid departments responded to a residential structure fire. The homeowners and family dog are all doing well.

"The photos are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping. The door pictured in both photos is a hollow core door to a bedroom.

"While the front of the door is severely damaged the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents. If this were an occupied bedroom the closed door could have saved a life.

"The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation and believed to be accidental in nature."

Bedtime safety tips

Along with keeping your bedroom door closed at night, firefighters recommend carrying out a few simple safety checks before going to sleep.

London Fire Brigade advise keeping this bedtime checklist in mind to help minimise the risk of a house fire: