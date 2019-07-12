If you ignore this letter from the council you could receive a £1,000 fine

The Household Enquiry Form could be mistaken for junk mail, but it needs to be responded to by law (Photo: Shutterstock)

by Aimee Stanton

It is easy to ignore or throw away post that looks like junk mail, but failing to send back a form sent out by your local council could land you with a £1,000 fine.

Known as the Household Enquiry Form, the letter is sent out annually by local councils as part of the Electoral Commission's Annual Canvass. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is the Household Enquiry Form?

The Household Enquiry Form is used to check and update the details of eligible voters in a property and is sent to every single home in the UK.

What to do I need to do with the form?

There are a number of reasons why you might need to update the details on your Household Enquiry Form. For example, you might have moved home or someone might have moved into the property with you.

But even if your form does not need to be updated you are still required to confirm your details with the council. This isn't complicated to do, however, and can be done by post, phone or online.

When was my letter sent?

The issue date varies from council to council but Household Enquiry Forms are generally sent out between July and November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What if I have lost or thrown away the letter?

If you have accidentally thrown away your Household Enquiry Form then don't worry, another reminder form should be sent out to you.

(Image: gov.co.uk)

If you do not reply to the reminder letter then a representative from your local council will probably stop by your home to make sure you know to send your details.

If you are not sure if you have or have not received the form then contact your local council as soon as possible.

When is the deadline?

Again, this varies from council to council. Councils are required to publish their up to date register lists on 1 December, so the final deadline is often around the end of November.

What is the penalty for ignoring it?

Completing the form isn't optional and if you fail to confirm or update your details then you will be breaking the law. Failure to confirm your details or provide up to date information could land you with a £1,000 fine.