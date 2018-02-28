Rare red warning issued for snow in UK and further warnings issued for North East as winter misery continues

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for snow in Scotland as the dramatic weather continues to hit the North East.

The red warning - which means extreme weather capable of causing widespread damage, disruption and risk of life - is in place for parts of Scotland,

The North East may have escaped the red warning, but roads and rail networks remain heavily affected by the weather - and amber warnings for snow remain in place up until 6pm on Thursday night.

The Met Office has also now issued further yellow warnings for more snow showers in the North East for Friday and Saturday.

The amber warning for the North East reads: "Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday leading to some significant accumulations developing.

"Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

"Some rural communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur."

Our video above, sent to us by Echo reader Dean Cummings from his car’s dash cam, shows the hazards facing motorists in Station Road, Seaham, around 6.30am on Wednesday.

