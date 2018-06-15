Rain showers and lighting forecast for North East as Storm Hector winds give way to wetter weekend

After being battered by strong gusts of wind from Storm Hector on Thursday, the North East is now set for a less-than-clement weekend of weather.

Today will be cloudy day, though occasionally bright, or sometimes sunny. But a scattering of showers is expected to develop as the day goes on.

Light winds are expected tonight before a cloudy Saturday with a band of occasionally heavy showery rain spreading eastwards, possibly with lightning.

The Met Office forecast said some more pleasant sunny spells may form later as showers become more isolated. The maximum temperature is expected to be 16 °C.

The outlook for Sunday is for mainly dry and bright conditions with a few showers.