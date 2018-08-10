Rain couldn't dampen spirits at Sunderland's Kubix Festival

Thousands gathered at Herrington Country Park to welcome music legends to Sunderland.

The first part of the Kubix Festival was staged last night and if the cheering crowds were anything to go by it was a resounding success.

Headlining at Kubix Festival, Ronan Keating.

Some of the biggest names from three decades of music took to the stage, with Irish singer Ronan Keating headling the evening as part of his 25th year in the music.

Lead singer of the legendary Boyzone and a hugely successful solo artist, Keating got a wild reception from the audience.

He was joined in the line up by one of the ‘90s biggest boy bands, East 17, pop exports Right Said Fred and girl band B*Witched.

Global media star, Peter Andre, was also performing and on the night and got a great reception from the crowds, expecially when he chose four excited fans to join him on stage to sing his most famous song, Mysterious Girl.

Music lovers having fun in Herrington Country Park.

Angela Wilson, 37, from Washington, was at the outdoor concert with her friends and said it was fantastic event.

She said: “It is just brilliant to have something like this on our own doorstep, instead of having to travel.”

And, Sarah Kerr, 43, a trainer from Hartlepool, said: “I travel all over to get to these things, so it is definitely good to get something like this in our area.”

Peter Andre on stage.

Right Said Fred at the Kubix Festival.

B*Witched entertain the crowds.