There is distruption on the railway after a person was hit by a train between Durham and Newcastle.

The incident happened after 11.30am this morning and all the lines are blocked.

A spokesman for London North Eastern Railway, said: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Durham and Newcastle all lines are blocked.

"Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption. We thank you for your patience whilst emergency services tend the scene."