Rail travellers warned of delays after Metro train breaks down

Rail users travelling between Sunderland and Newcastle are expected to face delays due to a broken down train.

Northern, which runs services between the two cities and further south to Hartlepool, says the problem has been caused by a failed Metro train near Fellgate Station.

Delays are expected in both directions "until further notice" on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Nexus, which runs the Metro services, said problems were triggered by a faulty compressor and meant the doors would not operate correctly.

He added: “A Metro train has broken down between Fellgate and Brockley Whins. This occurred at 12.23pm today. The driver knew there was a fault and had already taken the passengers off at Fellgate station.

“This has resulted in a service suspension between Pelaw and Brockley Whins. Trains are still running a shuttle service between South Hylton and Brockley Whins.

“Staff are at the site and are making preparations to get the broken train back to the depot so that services can resume. Sorry for the disruption to customers.”

Nexus also has a replacement taxi service operating between Heworth and Brockley Whins.