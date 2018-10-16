Rail services resume after broken down Metro train removed

Rail services have resumed fully in both directions on the Sunderland to Newcastle line after a broken down Metro train was removed.

Passengers experienced up to around three hours of delays after a compressor failure meant the train's doors could not open.

Northern and Metro services along the line were affected in both directions after the service limped to a halt between Fellgate and Brockley Whins stations at 12.23pm.

A replacement taxi service operated between Heworth and Brockley Whins stations while trains continued to operate between Brockley Whins and Sunderland's South Hylton station.

Metro operator Nexus tweeted just after 3.30pm: "Service has now resumed between Pelaw and Brockley Whins in both directions. We are operating in this area subject to delays."