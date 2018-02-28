Rail services disrupted due to snow

Northern Rail services in our region have been disrupted due to the snow.

The regular service between Middlesbrough and Newcastle which stops at Hartlepool and Sunderland has been affected.

Northern Rail says the snow and ice is resulting in delays and cancellations across the rail network with several routes currently blocked because of the wintry conditions.

They include the line east of Middlesbrough.

Replacement buses were running in Hartlepool earlier this morning.

A Northern Rail spokesman said: "We are experiencing ongoing issues with the weather. Periodically we are having to put some rail replacement buses where we can.

"Event some of these are struggling to get through. The best advice is to check our website which will be regularly updated."

See www.northernrailway.co.uk

Wednesday's 8.42am Grand Central service between Sunderland and London Kings Cross was cancelled because of the weather.

The earlier 6.45am service was diverted and did not call at Hartlepool or Eaglescliffe. Passengers for those stops were advised to travel to Newcastle of Darlington and join Virgin services.

Grand Central is warning there may be further disruptions to services today and people are advised to check their website before setting off.

Visit www.grandcentral.com

Further snow overnight and this morning has brought misery to commuters on the road and rail.