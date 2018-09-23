Rail services disrupted after train smashes into tree brought down by Storm Ali

Shocking footage which shows a train smashing into a tree which has fallen onto the line.

The incident has caused disruption to East Coast Mainline services in the North East, with Network Rail unable to complete overhead line repairs at Durham for today's service.

It is thought the crash happened sometime on Wednesday.

As a result, LNER has confirmed that the 12.22pm Kings Cross to Newcastle and the 1.15pm from Newcastle to Kings Cross have both been cancelled.

The 6.27pm service from Kings Cross to Newcastle has also been cancelled.

David Horne, managing director of London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has tweeted today: "Following this incident, it has not been possible for @networkrail to complete overhead line repairs at Durham in time for today’s service.

"Therefore we have some alterations to today’s @LNER services.

"Please see http://LNER.co.uk & #LNERUpdate.

"My apologies once again."

Network Rail tweeted: "We would like to apologise to customers for the ongoing disruption on the East Coast Main Line today, caused by overnight engineering works to repair damaged overhead line equipment.

"Teams from Network Rail are out working hard to restore services where possible.

"Customers are advised to check before they travel.

"We’d like to thank passengers for their patience whilst we work to keep as many people moving as possible."