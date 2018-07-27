Rail passengers are experiencing massive disruption following a lightning strike

Have your say

A lightning strike is causing major disruption to the northern rail network.

The strike near York's signalling box is causing major disruption to train services - and causing level crossing barriers around the city to stay down.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said there was widespread and significant disruption with trains unable to go north out of York railway station and west towards Leeds.

She said level crossings were connected to the signalling system, and their default position would be to remain down for traffic.

The spokeswoman said efforts were being made to resolve the problem and the company apologises for the disruption.