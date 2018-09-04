Raiders steal lead off Sunderland primary school roof

Thieves have stolen the lead from the roof of a Sunderland primary school.

Police are investigating the theft at Ryhope Infant School Academy, which could run into thousands of pounds.

Raiders steal lead from primary school roof.

The school said on its Facebook page: "It is with great disappointment that we have returned to school this morning to find that the roof has been damaged and lead flashing stolen above our children's entrance.

"The perpetrators also broke into the children outdoor toy store and took a child's scooter which has since been retrieved from the playing fields.

"The damage is currently being assessed, but we are expecting the damages to be in the thousands, which will need to come out of our school budget. This is money that should have been spent on our children's education."

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police, said: "At around 7.15am yesterday (Monday), police received a report that lead flashing had been stolen from the roof of Ryhope Infant School Academy, on Shaftesbury Avenue, Sunderland.

“The theft is believed to have taken place at some point between 5.30pm on Friday, August 31, and 7.15am on Monday, September 3."

He said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 153 030918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.