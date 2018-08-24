Raiders steal haul of designer shirts from lorry

Raiders have stolen a haul of designer shirts from a lorry parked overnight in Durham.

Durham Constabulary has issued a reminder that handling stolen goods is not a “victimless crime” following the theft of shirts from an heavy goods vehicle.

The shirt packaged up.

The warning comes after a box of Jaeger shirts was stolen from the lorry at Durham Services, near Bowburn, overnight between August 23 and 24 when thieves forced entry to the lorry.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary, said: “Handling or receiving stolen goods is not a victimless crime and individuals or businesses who trade in these items can have a long-term effect on communities and residents.

“To sell stolen goods, the thief must first steal the items. This means, somewhere, there is a victim of burglary, robbery or theft - all of which cause great distress, anxiety and fear for those victims.

“Do you know someone who might be handling stolen goods? Have you been offered one of these shirts?"

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Alternatively, people can anonymously pass information to the police by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.