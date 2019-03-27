Quick-thinking woman escapes Sunderland home after faulty sunbed fire

A woman had to escape from her home following a fire involving a faulty sunbed.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service says it has carried out a post-fire inspection at a property in Sunderland after a blaze broke out.

Damage to a door following a faulty sunbed fire.

On seeing the fire the woman quickly closed the door of the room and got out of the house.

The service is now calling on residents to close doors before going to bed as it could save lives.

A post on Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's Facebook page read: "We carried out a post fire inspection this week following a a faulty sunbed fire in #Sunderland.

"The quick thinking resident immediately closed the door of the room and evacuated her home.

How the other side of the door looked following the fire.

"When it was safe to do so, photos were taken of the door from inside the room and one from outside.

"A closed door not only stops flames and smoke from spreading to other rooms, but it also deprives a fire of vital oxygen - meaning that it smoulders rather than roars, providing time for the occupants to escape and the fire to be brought under control.

"If you don't already, please get into the habit of closing all the doors at night before you go to sleep - A closed door could save your life."