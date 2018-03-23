Quick thinking Emily reunited with the ambulance team who answered call to help her mum

Pint-sized Emily Morrison is now officially a hero after the four-year-old collected an award for saving her mum’s life.

The Valley Road Primary nursery pupil, from Silksworth, was reunited with the team of medics who went to Louise Rush’s aid after she collapsed at their home.

Emily Morrison holds her bravery award.

The mum suffered a series of fits which have since led to a epilepsy diagnosis.

Emily was presented with her bravery award by the North East Ambulance Service’s call handler Kerri Corbett, who called Louise’s phone after Emily rang her IT consultant dad Stephen, 26, and he then dialled 999.

Paramedic Mark Jackson and emergency care assistant Nicola Johnson, who rushed to the family home to go to Louise’s aid, also called by to congratulate her for her quick thinking in person.

When they arrived, they found Emily comforting her 26-year-old mum and had made sure her sisters Ava, five, Rosa, one, and six-week-old Charlie were looked after.

The framed award is set to go up on her bedroom wall, with her suggestions for a reward a meal at Miller and Carter – with the restaurant already inviting the family along – and a trip to Disneyland.

Louise, who works in business support for Together for Children, suffered another fit on the way to A&E and almost swallowed her tongue, with the mum now resting at home after a week in hospital.

She said: “We’re just really proud of her, she’s a little princess. Everybody in the family have said how they are so proud of her too and can’t believe what she did because she’s only just turned four.”

Louise, who also suffers from endometriosis, said Emily knew how to contact her dad using her iPhone’s Siri feature, but knew about the 999 service after it appeared in a television programme.

Kerri added: “When I found out Emily was four years old I made sure what I said was clear and I had to think about phrasing things so she would understand, but she was amazing.

“She was extremely calm. Her award is well deserved.”

Mark said: “When we arrived, she told us that Louise had fallen and we told her we wanted to make sure she was all right.

“It must have been frightening for Emily, especially having strange people in her house.”

Nicola said: “She was able to give us a bit of information and was even trying to help us while we took care of her mam.”

We’re just really proud of her, she’s a little princess. Louise Rush