Pupils' touching poppy tribute at care home

Pupils surprised care home residents with by creating a touching field of poppies out of plastic bottle bottoms.

Scores of the poppies were laid out on a lawn at Springfield Lodge Care Home, in North Street, West Rainton, to mark this Sunday's Armistice Day.

West Rainton Primary School pupils Joe Bartlett, 10, and Rebecca Maughan, 9, with resident and Land Army member Hilda Bush.

They were created by pupils at the nearby West Rainton Primary School along with the 1st Rainton Gate Brownies and the Durham Area Youth group.

A mini remembrance service inside the home was also organised with residents invited to lunch at the school on Friday.

The youngsters have also contributed to an exhibition taking place at the village's St Mary's Church this weekend to remember the bravery of the 65 residents of the Rainton villages who died during the First World War or later as a result of their injuries.

The church hosts its Remembrance Sunday service at 10.45am.