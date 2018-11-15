Pupils create a sea of poppies for Remembrance service

Youngsters paid their respects to the fallen at a Remembrance service at their school.

The staff, students and guests at Dene Community School in Peterlee held a special service this week to mark the centenary of Armistice Day which brought an end to the First World War.

Mayor of Peterlee Councillor Scott Meikle and pupils from Dene Community School observe a minutes silence during the Service of Remembrance. Picture by FRANK REID

As well as observing the silence at 11am, the school also marked the 100th anniversary by creating a ceramic poppy display in the school grounds.

Natalie Coyne, head of art at the school, said, following a huge project, 700 of the poppies were made.

She said: “Last year I was inspired by Paul Cummins’ Field of Poppies at The Tower of London to create our own miniature version in the school garden.

“With the help of some very able Year 8 students we made around 60 ceramic poppies.”

Ms Coyne said they said at the time that for the following year they hoped to create a poppy for each child at the school, and she was thrilled that they managed to do it.

She said: “Seven hundred of the most beautiful ceramic poppies you have ever seen adorn our school entrance.

“This year we have had the community, primary schools, councillors, Peterlee’s deputy and town mayors, the local constabulary, families, the whole staff team, students and many more people visit the school to contribute.”

Ms Coyne said she loved every minute of working on such an important project and the school was delighted to share the hard work and dedication with the community.